Former Chiefs coach Ben Youssef joins Durban City

Durban City have confirmed the appointment of Khalil Ben Youssef as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2026/27...

Durban City have confirmed the appointment of Khalil Ben Youssef as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2026/27 season.



Ben Youssef joins City after helping Kaizer Chiefs to a third-place finish in the league alongside fellow co-coach Cedric Kaze.



City announced Ben Youssef’s appointment via a statement on Wednesday morning.



“Durban City FC is pleased to announce the appointment of Khalil Ben Youssef as the Club’s new Head Coach ahead of the 2026/27 season,” read the statement.

“The 37-year-old Tunisian tactician joins Durban City FC as the Club embarks on an exciting new chapter following a historic period of growth and success.

“A holder of the CAF A Licence, Ben Youssef brings extensive coaching experience from across Africa and the Middle East.

“Having worked in Tunisia, Morocco, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, he has developed a strong reputation for his tactical expertise and commitment to building competitive teams.

“His coaching journey has seen him hold senior technical roles at AS FAR Rabat, Young Africans SC, Club Africain and Al Ahli SC. Most recently, he served within the technical team at Kaizer Chiefs, gaining valuable insight into the demands and competitive nature of the Betway Premiership.

“As Durban City FC prepares for an exciting 2026/27 campaign that includes the Betway Premiership, domestic cup competitions and the CAF Confederation Cup, Ben Youssef’s appointment reinforces the Club’s commitment to long-term stability and continued football excellence.”

‘He is the right man’

Durban City chairman Farook Kadodia has welcomed Ben Youssef’s appointment, saying believe the Tunisian is the right person to lead the next phase of the club’s journey.

“Khalil is a coach with strong experience, excellent technical knowledge and a clear understanding of the modern game. We believe he is the right person to lead the next phase of Durban City Football Club’s journey. Over the past two seasons we have built a strong foundation, and our focus now is to continue growing the Club both on and off the field.

“We are confident that Khalil possesses the leadership, character and football philosophy required to help us achieve our ambitions, and we are delighted to welcome him to Durban City FC.”

Ben Youssef excited to join City

Ben Youssef expressed his excitement at joining City.



“I am honoured to join Durban City FC and would like to thank the Chairman, the Board of Directors and everyone at the Club for the trust they have placed in me.

‘This is an ambitious Club with a clear vision for the future, and I am excited to begin working with the players and technical staff as we prepare for the season ahead. My focus is on building a competitive team that reflects the values and ambitions of Durban City FC.”