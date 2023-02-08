Dondol dump SuperSport out of Nedbank Cup

Ntokozo Gumede

If it were a popularity contest, Dondol Stars would have won by far as their close to 500 supporters injected much needed life in the stands of the Lucas Moripe Stadium.

The visitors were the embodiment of how an amatuer side’s section of supporters is expected to behave when they are going up against a seasoned top-flight side.

United’s brass band lost its tune before it was completely silenced by a shocking 2-1 loss at the hands of the ABC Motsepe League outfit, who came back from a goal down to cause the maiden upset in the Nedbank Cup this season.

SuperSport opened the scoring in the 18th minute, and the man who carries the No.18 on his back, Siyabonga Nhlapho, gave The Spartans the lead. It was a Jamie Webber corner kick that found the SuperSport skipper, who headed home to beat goalkeeper Sphamandla Gumede. However, Gumede’s heroics saw him ultimately named Man of the Match as he made countless saves for Dondol.

Dondol’s fight back

After the half-time break as the visitors put up a gallant fight. Dondol left their imprint on the game, much to the frustration of Hunt and his technical team, and after huffing and puffing, they eventually found the breakthrough in the 51st minute when Relebogile Molefe fired past Ricardo Goss.

Their second goa had a touch of luck. Dondol skipper, Kholofelo Monama’s shot deflected on the heel of Bilal Baloyi and the redirection of the ball caught Goss flat-footed.

Gabuza as a centre-back

SuperSport head coach Gavin Hunt decided to use his striker, Thamsanqa Gabuza as a makeshift central defender as he slotted alongside Baloyi. During the half-time interval, Matsatsantsa A Pitori chief executive officer, Stan Matthews, shared a story with members of the media.

The seasoned football administrator reminisced about the time Hunt played striker Glen Salmon as a centre back in the last three games of the title winning year in 2009. Hunt did the same tonight as he invested his trust in “Ganda-Ganda”.