Ngcobo says Kaizer Chiefs must not panic

'Maybe we dropped our standards a bit which is unacceptable,' said the Chiefs midfielder

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has admitted Chiefs’ drop in standards this season has been ‘unacceptable’ Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo says Amakhosi are focused on finding a way back after falling to an ‘unacceptable’ level in the course of the 2024/25 season.

Chiefs are currently sitting in eighth place in the Betway Premiership, with Chippa United and Golden Arrows catching them up. With seven games left to play, Amakhosi are in serious danger of missing out on a place in the MTN8 for a second season in a row.

Chiefs’ Ngcobo – ‘We just need to focus more on our game’

“The teams below us have games in hand and are winning (them),” said Ngcobo.

“We had that discussion and are aware as a team. I think we need to just focus more on our game, to give 200 percent to win and to not panic.

“We started the league very well, scoring goals, I am not sure what happened (after that). We have not been playing badly but we have not been scoring goals as we were. But it is the whole team, it is not just scoring. Maybe we dropped our standards a bit which is unacceptable.

“So we are focusing on making sure every game we play is like a cup final.”

Chiefs will face TS Galaxy on Saturday at the new Peter Mokaba Stadium. The Rockets are currently in fourth in the table, six points clear of Chiefs.

“TS Galaxy is not an easy game. But like I said we are not playing badly, and I think we are going to match them. Every chance we get we just need to score and I think we will win.”

‘Playing as a six is not difficult’

Ngcobo has been asked to play more as a defensive midfielder of late and it is a position he says he is comfortable in.

“Playing as a six is not difficult, when everyone is calm and we are taking time to progress the ball,” he said.

“The games I have played as a six have been challenging defensively but I think I have managed to work and help the team and that it is a position I can play.”