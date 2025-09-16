Don’t Panic! Chiefs’ Nabi stays calm after first league defeat

'We just need to learn from our mistakes and go into the next game with more conviction and concentration,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi says Amakhosi mustn’t press the panic button, after their 3-1 home defeat to Sekhukhune United on Tuesday at FNB Stadium.

Chiefs’ first loss

The result was Chiefs’ first Betway Premiership loss of the campaign, after a solid start saw them pick up 13 points from their first five league matches.

Nabi believes Chiefs were architects of their own downfall against Eric Tinkler’s Sekhukhune, who are the surprise early-season Premiership leaders.

“I would say we knew going into this game that it was a difficult game against a difficult opponent,” said Nabi.

“But I feel we made a lot of mistakes that led to goals. Sekhukhune posed us a lot of problems, especially in transition and with long balls that we couldn’t deal with.

“We were not good enough today, even in our offensive game. We created some opportunities but it wasn’t good enough to control the game or to be in front. I don’t think there is any need to panic. We just need to learn from our mistakes and go into the next game with more conviction and concentration.

“Sekhukhune deserved the three points today.”

Tinkler’s side went in front early through Bradley Grobler, and while Chiefs striker Flavio Da Silva quickly equalised, quick-fire second half goals from Grobler and Thabang Monare sealed the win.

‘What we need to see is a reaction’

“For the first goal, two players went for the same ball and after a flick there was no cover,” added Nabi.

“The second goal, we had the ball and gave it away in a very critical area. The third goal was a long ball and a flick (from Grobler). We acknowledge the intelligence of Grobler, but these are mistakes we believe we could have avoided.”

Nabi hopes for an immediate reaction from his tram this weekend, when they travel to Angola to take on Kabuscorp on Saturday in the first leg of the Caf Confederation Cup first preliminary round.

“We spoke to the players … accidents can happen, but what we need to see is a reaction. We need to keep our heads up and be ready for the next game. The continental game is over two legs, it is a knockout (tie) and we need a different approach.”