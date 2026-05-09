Pirates’ Ncikazi wary of desperate Magesi as title chase continues

"It's the stage of the season where all points are important," said Ncikazi.

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Mandla Ncikazi is expecting a tough clash against Magesi FC when the teams meet in a Betway Premiership encounter at the Peter Mokaba Stadium this evening (kick-off is at 8pm).



Pirates head into this fixture after their morale-boosting 2-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC on Tuesday, while bottom-placed Magesi lost 2-1 to ORBIT College at home on the same day.



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Speaking to Pirates media ahead of the game, Ncikazi warned his Pirates charges that Magesi are desperate for points to avoid relegation and they will make it difficult to collect mazimum points in this match.



“It’s the stage of the season where all points are important,” said Ncikazi.

“Teams are looking for points for different reasons. The opponents are in the similar stage.

“We just have to focus on our process, analyze, tacticaly disciplined in the match, the confidence will be important, and then get the points and proceed with our journey,” he added.

Freese urges Magesi to fight

Meanwhile, Magesi coach Allan Freese has urged his Dikwena tsa Meetse charges to help him fight for points against the Buccaneers.



“Well, it becomes a do or die and sometimes the things are left with the players. They must also fight. I can’t fight alone.” said Freese as quoted by iDiski Times.

“They must also help fight. So, it becomes a do or die game every game we play. Now, there’s three left, can we take chances with these three games? No.



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“So, every game we must go fight now,” concluded Freese.



