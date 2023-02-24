Folz confident new AmaZulu signing will add depth in squad

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

AmaZulu FC coach Romain Folz is adamant that new signing Mswati Mavuso will add depth in their squad, especially with the 2022/2023 DStv Premiership drawing closer to the end.

Mavuso joins AmaZulu as a free agent having left Europa Point FC in Gibraltar in January. The 22-year-old midfielder played for Europa Point for only year, and he has also had stints with Steenberg United, Witbank Spurs and Stellenbosch FC.

Despite having only spent a few training sessions with Usuthu, Folz is confident that the youngster will adjust quickly to his new environment.

“We’re happy to have him, he’s going to bring more options for us in the midfield. He’s a young player, who’s good technically and has an impact physically. I think he’s going to gel well with the team,” said Folz.

Mavuso, who is a product of Mamelodi Sundowns development team and a former South African Under-17 international, says he is happy to have joined the KwaZulu-Natal based club and thanked players and coaches at the club for giving him a warm welcome.

“I am happy to join AmaZulu FC. I would like to thank management for the chance to join the club. AmaZulu is a team with a lot of ambition. I amquite happy to be here. I would like to thank the coaches and the gents(teammates) for welcoming me well. I think so far so good. I am enjoying being here,” the midfielder said in a statement.

In describing his style of play, Mavuso says it is similar to that of former Chelsea FC and Ghana midfielder Michael Essien.

“I like to hold the ball and score goals from inside the box, like Essien. I am looking forward to contributing to the team. I would just like to urge the supporters to continue coming to the stadium to support us. We will also try our best to get them the results,” added Mavuso.