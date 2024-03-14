Maswanganyi’s best is yet to come – Riveiro

"I think there’s room and space for him to be more complete, be a better player, more consistent,” said the Bucs coach.

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro is refusing to take credit for midfielder Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi’s transformation.

Maswanganyi, who joined Pirates from SuperSport United in July last year, has been a key figure for Riveiro’s team this season, scoring five goals and making seven assists in 28 appearances in all competitions for the Buccaneers.

His good displays for Pirates has seen him receiving a call up to the Bafana Bafana squad that will play in the FIFA series in Algeria next week.

“It’s not me as a coach, it’s the environment, it’s the players around him, it’s the way we try to play. He benefits from those things more than… I don’t like to get the credit for those transformations or improvements,” said Riveiro.

“It’s everyone around the players, we try to help them to get better. To make them feel confident, to trust themselves, first of all, if they have the level of confidence that Tito used to show in games, it has nothing to do (with me).”

While Riveiro sees improvement from Maswanganyi, the Spaniard believes there is still more to come from the player.

“I’m happy for the boy because it’s not easy to make it. To play for Pirates, it’s not easy to do it in the way that he’s doing, hopefully, he can continue improving because I think there’s room and space for him to be more complete, be a better player, more consistent,” Riveiro added.

“I think it’s going to happen, he is a guy who loves to play football, it’s easy to see, and with that approach – the only thing that will happen to him from now until the end of his career, hopefully in 10 or 12 years it will be an improvement. So, I think his best version is still coming.”

Riveiro will be hoping that Maswanganyi helps his team move to the quarterfinals of the Nedbank Cup by beating Motsepe Foundation Championship side Hungry Lions in the last-16 round at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.