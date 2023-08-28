How Mmodi’s long wait for Chiefs move is finally bearing fruit

“We were under pressure coming into this game, but I think this win lifts off the pressure," says Mmodi.

Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates scoring a goal during the DStv Premiership against AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium on Saturday. (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Pule Mmodi’s resilience and dedication to join his childhood team Kaizer Chiefs started to bore fruits last weekend.

ALSO READ: Hunt delighted with SuperSport grit after fightback at Stellenbosch

The attacking midfielder, who broke into professional ranks with Uthongathi FC a few years ago, was giving impressive performances at Golden Arrows even when his heart seemed to have moved on.

His former coach at Arrows, Vusumuzi Vilakazi praised his professionalism for giving his all until his last day at the Durban club.

Mmodi consistently delivered strong performances, despite his true desire lying with his childhood team, Chiefs and knowing it was drawing closer.

However, his longing to join them was met with obstacles, reportedly due to Arrows’ preference to sell him to their rivals, Orlando Pirates.

This against the backdrop of the historically chilly relationship between Arrows and Chiefs.

Undeterred, Mmodi chose to remain with Arrows until his contract ran its course, allowing him to finally pursue his dream in June.

A pivotal moment arrived last Saturday when Mmodi etched his name into the hearts of Chiefs’ fans with a remarkable brace in a 3-0 defeat of AmaZulu FC.

This triumphant display occurred during a DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium. It’s unmistakable that Mmodi’s happiness is palpable, having realised his cherished ambition of representing his beloved Chiefs.

Mmodi’s synergy with Tebogo Potsane and Ashley Du Preez in Chiefs’ attack is promising, hinting at a burgeoning attacking partnership.

Should he maintain his current form, more goals are undoubtedly on the horizon for the 31-year-old.

Mmodi says win boosts confidence

Speaking after the game where he was named Man-of-the-Match, Mmodi said: “The three points will lift our spirits.

“We were under pressure coming into this game, but I think this win lifts off the pressure.

“It will help us with momentum going to the MTN8, where we play Mamelodi Sundowns.”



ALSO READ: Riveiro content with improved Pirates in Champions League victory

“I’m happy for myself for scoring two goals. I was told to add numbers in the box when we attack, and luckily, I was able to get there.

“Coming to this game, the coach told us to have character and show energy.”

And now Mmodi will be hoping for more of the same when Chiefs visit Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday evening.

After that, Chiefs have a big clash against Sundowns in the MTN8 semi finals at FNB Stadium on Saturday.