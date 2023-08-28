Pirates coach Riveiro sings praises of new signing Maswanganyi

"It's important to understand that he is surrounded by good players," says Riveiro.

An impressive start in the colours of Orlando Pirates has earned Patrick Maswanganyi a lot of praise from his coach Jose Riveiro, who is happy with the attacking midfielder’s contribution at the club.



Riveiro, who normally discards questions regarding individual players at his club, was quick to laud Maswanganyi, who has forged his way into the Bucs starting line-up despite only joining the club two months ago.

The Spaniard says for someone new at the club, Maswanganyi has done tremendously well.



Maswanganyi scored his first goal for the Buccaneers in their 3-0 victory against Djabal FC in the second leg of the Caf Champions League preliminary stages last Friday at Orlando Stadium.

“For me, if I have to highlight anything about the new players, new in this environment and playing for Pirates is not an easy thing. So, to start showing the (performance) level from the first day and the first game we played is something to highlight,” said Riveiro on the attacking midfielder.

“I’m happy to see the progression of the guy (Maswanganyi). It’s important to understand that he is surrounded by good players and that makes things a little bit easier for each and every individual in the team.”

The Buccaneers coach also shared his views on showboating and he believes it’s part of football, but it should be done with a purpose.

“Bicycles, step on the ball, but there must be purpose. It we do it only for the sake of doing, I don’t know. But it is what it is, what can I say, I don’t want to give you a headline,” he added.

“The technical tricks in football are beautiful to see but again, with a purpose, you eliminate somebody, it’s fine. You lose the ball, it’s not fine, not at all. But we don’t like to lose the ball and we don’t want to lose time.”



Pirates will be looking to bounce back to winning ways in the DStv Premiership when they meet Cape Town City at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.



The Buccaneers were held to a 1-1 draw by Chippa United in their last league encounter prior to facing Djabal in the Caf Champions League.