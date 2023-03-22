Why Zwane trusts his players and the process at Kaizer Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

For a few moments Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane looked like a troubled man in their DStv Premiership match at Maritzburg United last weekend.

This was after the home side had pulled off an almost magical comeback from 2-0 down to go into the half time break at 2-2.

And if Zwane was worried and contemplating his future at the Soweto club, it would be difficult to fault him.

The buck stops with him after all. Zwane bears the brunt and has to take responsibility when things go south for Chiefs.

The 49-year-old mentor however denies that he was worried at all. He says he knew his team would fight until the end.

“I did not panic at all, to be quite honest,” said Zwane after the match where his team were awarded a controversial penalty to win 3-2.

“And that was simply because I believe in my players. I believe that as soon as we take control of the game, we can create chances and be able to score.”

Zwane then singled out his attackers Christian Saile, Mduduzi Shabalala, Ashley Du Preez and Keagan Dolly.

He said they are the key for Chiefs up front and as long they are still on the field, he believes then can always get something.

“As long as there is still Christian on the field. You still have Ashley… Keagan Dolly and Mduduzi Shabalala, we can create goal scoring opportunities and be dangerous.

“We could, however, have done better and there is an obvious room for improvement… We will keep grinding the results, keep on working hard until we get it all right,” added Zwane.

Zwane hails Saile

The Chiefs mentor also spoke on how he plans to protect Saile who is fast becoming a fan favourite.

“He has done well, I am happy for him and also the players are helping to settle in quickly,” he said.

“They have embraced him as well, he is quite a good guy, a very humbled young man and also willing to work socks off.

“I’m happy that his hard work he put in against Maritzburg was rewarded with a goal, he deserves it and he is a team player.

“We will keep on working with him, because we want him to keep on improving his game and get better and better.

“The more we create that competition within the squad, that will help a lot of players as well to up our game time whenever given the opportunity to play.”