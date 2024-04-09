Mntambo ‘overwhelmed’ after winning Player of the Month

“I am just overwhelmed with excitement,” said Mntambo after receiving the award on Monday.

Sekhukhune United Linda Mntambo celebrates his goal against Orlando Pirates. This week the 34 year-old midfielder was named the DStv Premiership Player of the Month for February and March. Picture: Backpagepix

Sekhukhune United midfielder Linda Mntambo thanked everyone from his teammates, to God to the Babina Noko supporters after being named the DStv Premiership Player of the Month for February and March.

The former Orlando Pirates man returned from a long-term injury in February to help Sekhukhune on a five game winning streak in February and March, to which the 34-year-old contributed three goals and two assists.

Mntambo netted against Richards Bay, Moroka Swallows and his former club Pirates, a game in which he also provided an assist for Vusimusi Mncube. The veteran midfielder also supplied an assist for Maloisane Mokhele in a 1-0 win over Royal AM, in a stunning return to form that has continued into April.

Mntambo netted a brace against Cape Town City on April 2 and has a total of five goals in seven league games in 2024.

“I am proud of the achievement, and of the accolade received for the hard work I have been putting in behind the scenes. I have been working extremely hard to get back to full fitness and to make sure I come back and contribute to the team’s success.”

‘The game is incomplete without the fans’

Mntambo was injured in October 2022, and had not played a single game until he returned this year.

“All thanks to the coaches and players, he added, there is a lot of work we have been putting in as a team. It hasn’t been easy, we have been grinding out results,” added Mntambo.

“This is testimony that if you all pull in one direction and stay together as a team you can achieve a lot of success.

“I would not end this without saying that glory goes to his most high grace … at times I felt I could not do it any more but God’s grace and favour was there to say I could still do this.

“And I wouldn’t forget the fans. The game is incomplete without the fans, they travel long distances, sleep on the road, sometimes they hike to get to games. This also goes to them for the support they have been showing the team throughout.”