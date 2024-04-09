Sundowns lead race to sign AmaZulu winger

Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is said to be keen to bring the player to Chloorkop.

Mamelodi Sundowns are said to be favourites to land AmaZulu winger Tshepang Moremi.



Moremi has been one of the key players for Usuthu this season and his good displays for Pablo Franco Martin’s side saw him being included in the Bafana Bafana preliminary squad for the Fifa International Series friendlies in Algeria last month.



Even though he didn’t make the final squad, word is that coach Hugo Broos considers the winger one for the future.



But now it seems that Moremi didn’t only catch Broos’ eye, he also caught the eye of Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena, who is said to be keen to bring the player to Chloorkop.



According to a source, Mokwena has asked the Sundowns management to table an offer for Moremi at the end of the season.



“Coach Mokwena likes Moremi very much and he would like him to join Sundowns. He has let the management know that he wants him,” said the source.



Moremi has only missed one game in AmaZulu’s 23 league matches played so far this season and that shows that he is a key member of Martin’s squad and Sundowns would have to fork a lot of money in order to land him.