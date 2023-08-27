Ntseki pleased as Chiefs have supporters smiling again

'AmaZulu played the game and we scored the goals,' said the Chiefs head coach.

Edson Castillo of Kaizer Chiefs celebrates his goal with teammates during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu FC at FNB Stadium on August 26. Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Molefi Ntseki was left content that he managed to get the Kaizer Chiefs supporters smiling again but admits the team can perform better.

Chiefs brought deserved happiness, as Ntseki put it, in their supporters’ lives on Saturday evening with a 3-0 beating of AmaZulu FC.

Going to the DStv Premiership fixture at FNB Stadium, Ntseki was under some pressure to show his mettle.

The 54-year-old mentor had needed security escorts at Mbombela Stadium the past weekend following a 1-0 loss to TS Galaxy as fans bayed for his blood.

And a Pule Mmodi brace, complemented by Edson Castillo’s late header ensured that Ntseki got his first league win as Chiefs coach.

“It’s a deserved win for the team, for the players and the supporters,” Ntseki told the media after the game.

“We have happy supporters, we have a happy technical team, we have happy players going home tonight.

“And I think the chairman will also be happy with the result today,” added Ntseki.

In terms of the performance on the night, AmaZulu played a more composed and organised game.

“AmaZulu played the game and we scored the goals,” said Ntseki. “And that is good for us because we have had very good performances but could not score goals.

Chiefs plan well executed

“Today we started the game on a high in terms of observing and respecting the critical phases of the game.

“We scored very early and that was good for us to settle. And if you look at how we conceded last week, it was early in the second half.

“The plan was well executed today. The mental and physical output from the players was good.

“Also the belief in all players to say, ‘we can make it happen’ was there,” added Ntseki.

He knows that one win does not end the pressure placed on his shoulders and said he hopes the team keeps the momentum.

“So hopefully we have now settled the nerves and going forward we will give our ‘A game’ in all the games that we play.”

Chiefs have an away league game at Stellenbosch FC on Wednesday, and meet Mamelodi Sundowns in the MTN8 semifinal, first leg at home on Saturday.