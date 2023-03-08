AmaZulu to hijack move for reported Chiefs and Pirates target?

Mgosi Squad

AmaZulu FC could beat both Soweto giants, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs to the signing of Pule Mmodi from Golden Arrows.



Mmodi has spent four seasons at Arrows and has performed consistently and also earned Bafana Bafana call-ups.



He was a subject of transfer speculation before the start of the current season, with Chiefs said to be hot on his heels.



The move however could not happen. In the summer transfer window, Mmodi was also linked with Pirates.



The Mgosi Squad reported earlier this year that Mmodi was not too keen on a move to Pirates and was holding out for a Chiefs move.



But with neither of the two making serious advances, AmaZulu have emerged as Mmodi’s next possible home.



“AmaZulu are the only team who came with a serious offer but they were told to wait a little,” said a source.



“I think it was because his management were holding out to see if Chiefs or Pirates came through before they considered other options.” Mmodi’s deal at Arrows is set to end in June.