Hunt explains rise in youngsters getting regular game time

'You will find that clubs maybe can't buy players anymore,' said the SuperSport head coach.

Gavin Hunt has explained the rationale behind SuperSport United and fellow DStv Premiership clubs giving youngsters a chance to showcase their talent in top flight football.

Rising prospects such as Shandre Campbell and Ime Okon have done extremely well for Matsatsantsa a Pitori. Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates youngster Relebohile Mofokeng has also taken the PSL by storm this season.

Mofokeng has already won the MTN8 Cup with the buccaneers. Hunt explained why clubs are turning to their development products instead of spending big in the transfer market.

“I think it’s financial, you will find that clubs maybe can’t buy players anymore so you need to produce more,” Hunt reasoned.

“Because transfer fees in South Africa are now really going off the charts and its very difficult so we need to produce our own. We need to have our own little factory and try to go from there.

“You will find that a lot of clubs will try give their youth a chance more than trying to look for players because of (high) salaries and transfer fees and the financial constraints that it puts on the clubs. I think even next season you’ll find a lot of young players coming through the system.”

Hot and cold

SuperSport have blown hot and cold this season. The Tshwane-based team are without a win in the last seven league games with five draws and two defeats. Hunt has blamed inexperience for the inconsistency.

I think it always happens with young players. You’re going to get ups and downs but we’re all working hard,” he said ahead of Saturday’s Nedbank Cup quarterfinal against Stellenbosch FC.

“They have to learn on the job and sometimes you learn by being taken out but that’s the policy of the club. We have had a couple draws which I think could have been turned into wins and we would easily be second

“I think we will come out of this better but I do think that when you get young players who come from winning a lot and now things change. It will take a little bit of time but I can’t fault them because they have been good and they will get better, there’s no doubt about that.”