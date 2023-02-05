SA Under-20 captain Andries murdered in Cape Town

Jonty Mark

Tragedy has struck the South African footballing fraternity again, following the news that South African Under-20 captain Oshwin Andries died in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Stellenbosch FC defender, 19, was reported to have been stabbed to death in the Mother City.

“It is with deep sadness that Stellenbosch F.C. has learned of the untimely passing of promising young defender, Oshwin Andries,” said Stellenbosch in a club statement.

“The Club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and asks that his family’s privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement.

“Andries was a gifted young footballer who graduated from the SFC Academy to make his professional debut at the age of 18.

Youngest goalscorer

“He later became the Club’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the DStv Premiership and captained South Africa at the recent U-20 AFCON COSAFA qualifiers.

“His presence, both on the pitch and off it, will be sorely missed. The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Stellenbosch F.C. are with his family, friends and loved ones.

“A further statement will follow in due course.”

Andries became Stellenbosch’s youngest ever goalscorer in the DStv Premiership when he scored in the 3-1 win at home to Royal AM on August 13.

Messages of condolence from across the country have already poured in on social media.

Thank you for showing us what commitment and a positive attitude can do regardless of your circumstances.

You were a great friend and person to those around you. Rest in peace Ossie ❤️🕊️ #StellenboschFC pic.twitter.com/6aLF2smXio— Jana Swart (@JanaSwart1) February 4, 2023

Cape Town City are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Stellenbosch FC midfielder Oshwin Andries.



We express our deepest sympathy to his family, club and friends.



RIP Oshwin 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/2XqbeIqu7N— Cape Town City FC (@CapeTownCityFC) February 5, 2023

We are saddened to hear about the passing of Oshwin Andries.



Our deepest condolences to the friends, family and everyone at @StellenboschFC. May his soul rest in peace 🙏#MatsatsantsaUnified pic.twitter.com/ASRfDnDNi2— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) February 5, 2023

The PSL is shocked and saddened by the untimely passing of young @StellenboschFC defender, Oshwin Andries.



The League sends heartfelt condolences to the Andries family, Stellenbosch FC, and the football fraternity at large. pic.twitter.com/8s45CnNuD0— Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) February 5, 2023

Phakaaathi would like to express our sincere condolences to his friends and family. May he Rest in Peace.