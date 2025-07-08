“If Pitso bought It, I’d be happy” – Masina saddened by SuperSport sale.

'Yes, it's very sad that SuperSport has been sold. There are many legends and youngsters that come from the team,' Masina told Phakaaathi.

Denis Masina has become the latest SuperSport United legend to express disappointment at the shock sale of the club’s PSL status to Siwelele FC. (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Dennis Masina has become the latest SuperSport United legend to express disappointment at the shock sale of the club’s PSL status to Siwelele FC. Masina, a fan favourite during his playing days, enjoyed two spells at Matsatsantsa a Pitori.

Masina’s SuperSport success

The former Eswatini international first joined the club from Bush Bucks in 2002 before making a move to Belgium in 2004. He later returned in 2006 and was instrumental in helping United lift two league titles.

The decision to sell has sparked outrage among fans who feel that the club’s identity and proud history have been stripped away overnight. Like many, Masina is saddened that the former three-time premiership champions are no more.

“Yes, it’s very sad that SuperSport has been sold. There are many legends and youngsters that come from the team,” Masina told Phakaaathi.

“It’s very sad for us to see the team go like that. SuperSport looked after us and when we were there and as I’ve mentioned before that the team is the one that helped me build a home for me back home.

“It was a family team for us so for me it was sad to see a team that has done so good for us at home being sold. We were talking in the group of legends about the team because we still believe that we would not be here today if it wasn’t for them.”

‘I’d go back any time if it returns’

Phakaaathi understands that the club’s academy will remain operational despite the sale marking the end of United’s status as a top-flight outfit. Masina remains hopeful that the Pretoria-based outfit can be revived in the future.

“If coach Pitso (Mosimane) bought it, I was going to be very happy because it’s where he started. I also think I really enjoyed my football when I started playing for SuperSport so for me, I’d go back any time if it returns,” he added.

“They are a team that I spent a lot of time with because I was still a young boy when I came from Bush Bucks. I still have a lot of friends that I played with and the legends as well. We had the likes of the late John Moeti and Thomas Madigage.

“It was a team that made me enjoy football. They used to tell me that I must not lose the ball and if I do, I must go and defend. They really looked after me and coach Pitso looked after me and the management was there for me.”