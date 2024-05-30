Injured Lorch to miss Nedbank Cup final

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Thembinkosi Lorch is not available to play against Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Thembinkosi Lorch is injured and will miss the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates, Masandawana head coach Rulani Mokwena confirmed on Thursday.

The Sundowns mentor also hinted that Lorch may well have been left out anyway, following an Instagram video that went viral of him dancing with two women while seemingly under the influence of alcohol.

“Is he available for Saturday? No, he is not available,” said Mokwena on Thursday.

“When it comes to players you will get no negative word from me. The space when I am open and honest … is when I close my office and have a face to face conversation with them.”

More injuries?

When asked to elaborate on whether Lorch was missing for injury reasons or disciplinary reasons, Mokwena added:

“He is injured, but he has been removed from the group. He got injured against Stellies in Cape Town and might have to undergo surgery,”

The Sundowns head coach added that he had a couple more star players who could be missing for Saturday’s final at Mbombela Stadium.

“I don’t want to give names a couple of very big concerns but let’s see, two more days to try and work some magic there.”