Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Jonty Mark

By Jonty Mark

Football Editor

2 minute read

30 May 2024

05:44 pm

Injured Lorch to miss Nedbank Cup final

'He is injured, but he has been removed from the group,' said Rulani Mokwena.

Thembinkosi Lorch - Mamelodi Sundowns

Mamelodi Sundowns’ Thembinkosi Lorch is not available to play against Orlando Pirates in Saturday’s Nedbank Cup final.

Mamelodi Sundowns attacker Thembinkosi Lorch is injured and will miss the Nedbank Cup final against Orlando Pirates, Masandawana head coach Rulani Mokwena confirmed on Thursday.

The Sundowns mentor also hinted that Lorch may well have been left out anyway, following an Instagram video that went viral of him dancing with two women while seemingly under the influence of alcohol.

“Is he available for Saturday? No, he is not available,” said Mokwena on Thursday.

“When it comes to players you will get no negative word from me. The space when I am open and honest … is when I close my office and have a face to face conversation with them.”

More injuries?

When asked to elaborate on whether Lorch was missing for injury reasons or disciplinary reasons, Mokwena added:

“He is injured, but he has been removed from the group. He got injured against Stellies in Cape Town and might have to undergo surgery,”

The Sundowns head coach added that he had a couple more star players who could be missing for Saturday’s final at Mbombela Stadium.

“I don’t want to give names a couple of very big concerns but let’s see, two more days to try and work some magic there.”

Read more on these topics

Mamelodi Sundowns F.C. (Sundowns) Nedbank Cup Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Thembinkosi Lorch

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Elections Elections 2024: ANC expresses full confidence in IEC – but surprised by MK party results
Elections Zuma’s MK party ‘profoundly disappointed’ in electoral process
Local Soccer Benni McCarthy avails himself for Kaizer Chiefs job
Elections 100-year-old voter stays loyal to DA, hopes for improvement in SA
Elections ‘Every voter will be assisted’: IEC addresses issues experienced at voting stations

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES