Pirates’ Riveiro – I wish we could lose one game a season!

'I don't know how being almost invincible can affect their morale,' said the Pirates head coach.

Jose Riveiro believes Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns are the two best sides in the country. Picture: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

Orlando Pirates head coach Jose Riveiro believes the failure of Mamelodi Sundowns to finish off an ‘invincible’ season in the DStv Premiership will have no effect whatsoever when the two teams meet in tomorrow’s Nedbank Cup final at Mbombela Stadium.

Sundowns lost to Cape Town City, to end their hopes of becoming the first team to go an entire PSL top flight campaign without losing a match. Rulani Mokwena’s side, however, still romped to the title, finishing 23 points ahead of Pirates in second.

“I wish I could be in that side and only lose one (league) game a season!” said Riveiro at a press conference in Johannesburg yesterday.

“I don’t know how being almost invincible can affect their morale. We have already faced them several times and for me they are a very mature team, for me that is the biggest strength in their squad. I don’t think it will affect them at all.”

Pirates rather sneaked into second place in the table with a draw against SuperSport in their final match, but it is hard to argue with Riveiro’s opinion that the best two teams in the country will go head-to-head tomorrow.

The Buccaneers have already beaten Sundowns in this season’s MTN8 final and are going for a fourth knockout trophy in two seasons under Riveiro, having also won last season’s MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

“I think we can agree that right now this is the top game you can play in the country,” added Riveiro.

“The players know, both sides know about the difficulty of the task. So who ever wants to win the final must apply themselves at their best or they are not going to make it. It is an opportunity for them to challenge us in another final. The last time (in the MTN8 final) it worked out better for us.”

‘We are prepared’

If Pirates do fail to win another Nedbank Cup final, it will not be for a lack of preparation.

“It maybe sounds arrogant but we are prepared. We feel prepared to put on the field what the game asks for, and we know that in every game, especially this one, there are many games rolling at the same time within 90 minutes.

“A capacity for both sides to understand what is happening in the 90 minutes and (if necessary) the 120 minutes is key. We understand we are playing a fantastic side and there will be moments we are not in control, and we will have to suffer. Our resilience will be important, to accept those moments and not be surprised.

“We are used to being a team that has 60-65 percent ball possesion, and in this game we will have to share the ball more with our opponent. The contribution from the bench from both sides will be key, there are many components.”