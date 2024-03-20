Mgosi

Ex-Pirates captain continues search for new club at age 37

Ex-Pirates captain continues search for club at age 37

Former Orlando Pirates captain Happy Jele (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Former Orlando Pirates skipper Happy Jele has not given up hope of finding a new club.

ALSO READ: Pirates may loan Marou to another DStv Premiership side

The 37-year-old defender has been without a club since parting ways with Royal AM in June last year after only making four appearances in all competitions for Thwihli Thwahla.

There was talk that Jele would hang up his boots and join his former club Pirates as an ambassador of some sorts. But according to a source, Jele still wants to continue playing football.

“Happy believes he still has a season or two left in him so he’s not hanging up his boots anytime soon. Age might not being on his side, but he believes that he can still compete at the highest level,” said the source.

“As for the Pirates job that was offered to him when his contract ended, that job is no longer available. I hear that he tried to enquire about it when he left Royal AM and they told him that it’s no longer available. He (Happy) should have taken it when it was offered to him, but I think he got some advice somewhere to continue and look where he is now,” added the source.

ALSO READ: Ex-Pirates striker Mhango is on Sekhukhune wanted list

Jele played over 400 games for Pirates since joining them from Walter Stars in 2006.

During his long career with the Buccaneers, Jele won the league title twice, MTN8 twice and the Nedbank Cup twice. He also won the Telkom Knockout.

The veteran defender also has three caps for Bafana Bafana.

