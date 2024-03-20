Relief as Makhaula is cleared after suffering chest pains during a game

'The coach and the team doctor will advise on how quickly I can rejoin the team, but I’m feeling 100% and ready to go,' said the midfielder.

Following his scary injury this past weekend, Orlando Pirates have confirmed that midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula has been given the green light to get back to training.

Makhaula was stretched off the field with chest pains in Pirates’ 4-0 victory against Hungry Lions in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup at Orlando Stadium.

The hard-working Buccaneers midfielder went down just after clearing the ball in the Pirates penalty area, sending a panic through everyone watching the game live at the stadium and on TV since there was no hard tackle or contact involved.

“Orlando Pirates can confirm that midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula has been given the all-clear to resume training in the coming days, following his early withdrawal from the Nedbank Cup Round of 16 fixture against Hungry Lions at Orlando Stadium,” Pirates wrote on their website.

“The 34-year-old had to be stretchered off the field just before halftime on Saturday after complaining of chest pains and shortness of breath. He was treated by the Club’s medical team with assistance from the medics and promptly transferred to Milpark Hospital for further medical treatment.

‘Ready to go’

Makhaula says he is already raring to go, but, he will be advised by the coach Jose Riveiro, and team doctors on when he can resume training.

“I have been ordered to rest and have been taking it easy. The coach and the team doctor will advise on how quickly I can rejoin the team, but I’m feeling 100% and ready to go,” said the former AmaZulu FC captain.

Makhaula has been a consistent performer in Riveiro’s team as of late, with the midfielder starting the last six games for the club, as they have registered four wins and two draws.

The midfielder should be happy that his teammates were able to continue with the job against Lions, as they booked their spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament where they will take on Usuthu.

With the teams currently on a Fifa break, the time will certainly benefit Makhaula as it will give him some time to recover and get back to training, with the team’s next fixtures only coming on March 30 against Sekhukhune United in the DStv Premiership.