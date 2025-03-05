Is Nabi failing to use Blom effectively at Chiefs?

“I don’t want to judge the performances of one of my players here," said Nabi.

There was major excitement from Kaizer Chiefs fans when the club managed to convince Njabulo Blom to return to South Africa to rejoin Amakhosi following his exploits for St Louis City in the Major League Soccer (MLS) in the US.



But the 25-year-old utility player, who is on a season long loan at Chiefs, has so far failed to set the Betway Premiership alight with his performances.



In the 17 appearances he has made so far, where he has mainly featured in the right back position, Blom has not been able to make the position his own and is now used mainly as a substitute with Reeve Frosler preferred ahead of him.



On Tuesday night, Blom was handed an opportunity to start as a central midfielder, in the absence of suspended Thabo Cele, but he was substituted at the break and replaced by George Matlou.

Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi was asked during the post-match conference as to why Blom has not been able to replicate the form that made him a subject of a speculation of a move to Europe following his good displays for St Louis City in the MLS.

“I don’t want to judge the performances of one of my players here. We will look at different data and videos about his performance to try and find out why [he’s not playing well],” Nabi explained.



Nabi admitted that Blom was not at his best during the game against Magesi and added that they will find a way to help him regain his form.

“We as the club believe he was not in his best condition today and was not his best performance today, we agree with that but we will take a look at it, using every tool that we have.”



Meanwhile, Nabi was asked why Amakhosi are not as prolific in front of goal like his former team AS FAR that scored 71 goals in the Botola Pro League in Morocco last season. Chiefs have scored 22 goals in 20 matches so far this season.



“The two leagues are different, the Moroccan league and South African league. Even my colleague Rulani [Mokwena] said that he feels that the Moroccan league is a little bit technical and tactical but if you come back here, the best thing is we are creating opportunities.



“Big clubs, like our club, need to have big players who work every day to try to score more and the players that we have, to make them improve in terms of finishing and scoring and creating opportunities. We believe that we will get there,” responded Nabi.