Cardoso and Ribeiro rule PSL Monthly Awards.

Mamelodi Sundowns have won all the Betway Premiership February Monthly Awards on offer.



Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso walked away with the coach of the Month accolade while Lucas Ribeiro won the Player and Goal of the month categories.

The Brazilians won six of their seven league matches in the period concerned with their only blemish being the narrow 1-0 defeat to TS Galaxy. That run gave Cardoso the edge over AmaZulu FC then co-coaches, Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi, as well as Ronnie Gabriel of Richards Bay FC.

Meanwhile, Ribeiro’s return of five league goals and three assists were enough to see him being crowned the Player of the Month for the second time this season. He beat off stiff competition from teammate, Iqraam Rayners and Sekhukhune United striker Keletso Makgalwa.

The Brazilian attacker’s piece of individual brilliance in the win over Orlando Pirates gave him the Goal of the Month award for a second successive time. He dribbled his way from the halfway line before scoring what could turn out to be the goal of the season.

The 26-year-old’s solo effort trumped over Cape Town City’s Tshegofatso Nyama who scored a wonder free kick against Golden Arrows, as well as Shaune Mogaila’s long range strike against Chippa United. Ribeiro’s acrobatic strike against Magesi in the previous month was his first award in the goal of the month category.

“Following a judging session conducted by a panel of PSL-accredited football journalists and broadcasters on Tuesday, 4 March 2025.

“Miguel Cardoso and Lucas Ribeiro Costa were voted Coach and Player of the Month respectively – marking both Cardoso and Costa’s second accolades in the category in the current 2024/25 season of the Betway Premiership,” PSL said in a statement.