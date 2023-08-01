Mhango training with AmaZulu amid Chiefs rumours

By Mgosi Squad

It has emerged that Gabadinho Mhango is at training with AmaZulu FC in Durban and not in Johannesburg to join Kaizer Chiefs as reported over the weekend.

The news that Mhango is leaving AmaZulu and will play for Chiefs next season spread all over the country last weekend.

These rumours gained more momentum when the Malawian striker missed Usuthu’s trip to the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup where they lost to Royal AM in the final.

However, they took a nosedive when Chiefs football manager, Bobby Motaung dismissed them. Motaung revealed that they are looking to sign strikers but specifically ruled out Mhango.

This striker is being linked with Chiefs because his future at AmaZulu is not clear. And Usuthu coach, Pablo Martin just could not give a straight answer when asked about the striker last week, saying that he is not sure if he is leaving or staying.

How Mhango rumours started

All this started when the president of AmaZulu, Sandile Zungu revealed that there are players who will be released as they look to rid the team of the misbehaving individuals.

Although he did not name them, those who are in the know at the Durban-based team revealed that Mhango was among those players who misbehaved.

This was easy to believe because the same player left Orlando Pirates under suspicions that he was not behaving properly as a professional player.

“I just heard that some people are asking where he is going… I can assure you that he is in the team and he is working hard with it as usual,” said a source.

Usuthu are meanwhile preparing for their first DStv Premiership match which will take place on Saturday afternoon when they meet Royal AM.

This match will be played at Royal AM’s new home ground, the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.