Jordaan promises Broos will stay with Bafana

'There is still a road ahead of us,' said the Safa president.

Danny Jordaan (right) says Hugo Broos (left) will be staying on as Bafana head coach. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

South African Football Association president Danny Jordaan promised Bafana head coach Hugo Broos “our journey is going to continue,” as the Africa Cup of Nations bronze medalists arrived at OR Tambo International Airport yesterday.

Broos has received deserved acclaim for taking Bafana within a penalty shootout of the Africa Cup of Nations final in the Ivory Coast, and his success has reportedly seen other countries on the continent show interest in his services.

The 71 year-old, however, has said he has no plans to leave his post with Bafana – he is currently contracted until the 2026 Fifa World Cup finals.

“Those who can decide that Hugo Broos leaves the South African job are the football association, not me,” said Broos, after Bafana had beaten DR Congo on penalties to seal third place, and Jordaan’s words indicate that this decision will not happen.

“He (Broos) doesn’t run away from a fight, he was relentless in his belief that the team he built would win,” said Jordaan yesterday, seated next to Broos at a press conference at the airport.

“Our journey is going to continue, thank you for your efforts, there is still a road ahead of us.”

‘No one in the Ivory Coast could believe what he did’

Jordaan also heaped praise on Bafana captain Ronwen Williams, who was named Goalkeeper of the Tournament.

“He was included in the best Caf XI at the tournament and made captain of that team,” added Jordaan.

“We must celebrate him, he has done something no goalkeeper in history has done, to stop four of the first five penalties in a penalty shootout.

“No one in the Ivory Coast could believe what he did.”

Williams became the first goalkeeper in an official Fifa tournament to save four of the first five penalties in a shootout when he did so in the quarterfinal win over Cape Verde.

The Mamelodi Sundowns shot-stopper also saved two penalties in the shootout against DR Congo to help South Africa seal an AFCON bronze medal for the first time in 24 years.

Jordaan, however, was not prepared to say what cut of the R47 million in prize money for finishing third at the AFCON would be shared between Bafana’s players.

“We don’t know, we must wait on Caf, they must let us know,” said Jordaan.

“The players know what they have agreed, you must ask them … whether they disclose it or not, it is their business, their money. Of course, this effort must be rewarded.”