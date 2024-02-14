Broos has found right tune to make South Africans dance – Khumalo

“Let us learn from our past mistakes,,” said the Bafana legend.

Bafana Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo wants to see continuity in the national team, and says head coach Hugo Broos and Helman Mkhalele should be kept at their respective positions at the team.

Khumalo believes Broos has found the winning team in Bafana, after he steered them to a third place finish at the Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast.

The former footballer, who won the Afcon with Bafana in 1996, was extremely happy with the team’s achievement, and he believes there is more to come going forward from the squad with Broos and Mkhalele at the helm of the team.

“Let us learn from our past mistakes, it took us 28-years to experience what we have experienced – beating DR Congo on penalty shootouts. The only thing I can say is that a little bit of a monkey has been removed from my shoulders. But, I just want to see continuity. We took the third place, now (next time) we have to qualify for the final and win it (Afcon),” said the Bafana legend.

Khumalo added that should the South African Football Association (Safa) let go of the 71-year-old Belgian mentor, it will only be a step backwards since Broos knows exactly what he wants from his players.

“Let’s keep Hugo Broos and Helman, they have played a major role in terms of continuity. He knows the kind of players that he wants, and what his philosophy entails in terms of going forward. So, if we were to lose Hugo Broos, then we would be back going to the drawing board. He found the right tune to make South Africa dance.”

Broos, who took charge of Bafana Bafana back in 2021, will see his contract end 2026.