Chiefs’ Baartman thankful for chance to shine at Amakhosi

'I am grateful to my teammates for helping me to get my first goal and I wish to score many more,' Baartman told Chiefs media.

Kaizer Chiefs’ young forward Luke Baartman says he is grateful for the belief Amakhosi’s new coaching staff have shown in him this season.

Baartman key for Chiefs

Baartman has been a key part of Amakhosi’s fine start to the Betway Premiership season under new French head coach Fernando Da Cruz. The 20-year-old has started all three of the side’s league games so far, netting his first goal for the club in a 2-0 win at home to Sekhukhune.

“It has been a good start to the season. It’s always great to win early on to bolster the momentum of the team,” Baartman told Chiefs media.

“I just want to thank the coach and his technical team for giving me the opportunity to start the game and believing in me.

“Scoring the goal was a very proud moment for me. I am grateful to my teammates for helping me to get my first goal and I wish to score many more.”

Baartman joined Chiefs last season on a free transfer, with Amakhosi capitalising on his availability following Cape Town Spurs’ relegation from the Motsepe Foundation Championship.

He battled for game time last season, making just seven appearances in all competitions. Now, however, he looks a key part of Da Cruz’ plans, even trusted to start in their 1-1 draw with African champions Mamelodi Sundowns last weekend.

Amakhosi get time to prepare

Chiefs’ early exit from the MTN8 is their only disappointment so far this campaign. It means they will not play this weekend, but it does give Da Cruz more time to prepare Amakhosi for their next league game, a visit to Richards Bay FC. on August 26.

Amakhosi, meanwhile, this week confirmed that goalkeeper Bontle Molefe and midfielder Samkelo Zwane have been loaned to new Motsepe Foundation Championship side Hope FC.