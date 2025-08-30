Kaizer Chiefs down Arrows to maintain unbeaten run

The victory saw Chiefs remain second on the log with 13 points after five games.

Kaizer Chiefs edged Golden Arrows 1-0 in a Betway Premiership match at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night to maintain their unbeaten record in the league this season.



The victory saw Chiefs remained second on the log with 13 points after five games, tied with log leaders Sekhukhune United. Arrows, on the other side also kept their sixth spot.



The late influx of fans into the stadium saw the game being delayed by 15 minutes, but there was plenty of entertainment for those who eventually arrived at the venue.



Amakhosi started the game the better of the sides and they created plenty of goalscoring opportunities earlier on, but were guilty of not utilising the chances created.



Chiefs’ first chance of the game fell to Ashley Du Preez in the 11th minute when he found himself through on goal, but he failed to trouble Relando Leaner with his tame shot.



Ten minutes later, Mduduzi Shabalala thought he had given Amakhosi the lead, but his goal was disallowed for an offside.



Thabiso Monyane saw his chance cleared off the line by Keenam Phillips on the line in the 24th minute as Chiefs continued to ask questions on the Arrows defence.



Pule Mmodi saw his shot go over the crossbar five minutes later as Chiefs continued to pile on the pressure on Arrows.



Sabelo Sithole wasted a glorious chance to put Abafana Bes’thende in the lead in the 40th minute when he found himself unmarked inside the box, but Chiefs cleared the danger.



Zitha Kwinika almost scored an own goal and gave Arrows the lead on the stroke of half-time, but the ball went narrowly wide of goal, much to the relief of the Chiefs bench.



The score remained 0-0 at the break.



Chiefs continued to pile on the pressure on Arrows in the second half, but it was the hosts who almost opened the scoring in the 50th minute, but Junior Dion’s goal-bound shot hit the upright with Brandon Petersen well-beaten.



Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi made three changes just before the hour mark, bringing in Flavio Da Silva, Gaston Sirino and Mfundo Vilakazi for Ashley Du Preez, Pule Mmodi and Mfundo Shabalala respectively.



This proved to be a stroke of genius as it was Silva who netted the winner for Chiefs in the 69th minute to make sure that Amakhosi maintain their unbeaten run in the 2025/26 season.