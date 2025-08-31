Nabi reveals half-time talk that inspired Chiefs to beat Arrows

Substitute Flavio Silva scored the only goal of the match in the second half.

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi has revealed what he told his players at half-time during their game against Golden Arrows.



This comes after Amakhosi edged Abafana Bes’thende 1-0 in a Betway Premiership match played at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday night.



“I think the first half we didn’t create too many opportunities to score, we didn’t have chances to score,” Nabi told SuperSport TV before revealing what he told his players at the back.

“I observed that the mood was down in the dressing room and I told them, not to worry, more focus, more demand. And I need them to improve, more passion and you will score.

“I think we started the second half bad in the first 10 minutes, because some players were very tired after the game against Sundowns and it’s normal,” added the Tunisia.



Nabi believes his decision to introduce Silva, Gaston Sirino and Mfundo Vilakazi in the second half gave Amakhosi the edge over Arrows.

“The three substitutes gave the team more and remember before the game I said it’s a very difficult game.

“It was a very difficult game and I’m very happy for all the staff and I’m happy for the three points,” commented Nabi.



Chiefs will next face Sekhukhune United at home in a top of the table clash after the international break on Saturday, 16 September.