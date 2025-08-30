Shalulile fires Sundowns past Stellies to break PSL record

Peter Shalulile scored the decisive goal in what proved to be a milestone occasion for the Namibian striker.

Mamelodi Sundowns returned to winning ways with a narrow 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch FC in a Betway Premiership clash at Athlone Stadium.



Shalulile now stands alone as the PSL’s all-time leading goalscorer with 130 goals, surpassing Siyabonga Nomvethe’s long-standing record of 129.

Having been an unused substitute in the goalless draw against Kaizer Chiefs on Wednesday, the 31-year-old was restored to the starting line-up in Cape Town, where he made the difference.

It was by no means a vintage performance from the reigning champions, but they did enough to claim victory.



The first clear opening arrived after 17 minutes when Kutlwano Letlhaku played Shalulile through on goal, only for Stellies goalkeeper Sage Stephens to produce a fine save. From the resulting corner, Shalulile saw his header crash against the crossbar.

Stephens, who was the busier of the two goalkeepers, was again called into action on the half-hour mark to deny Arthur Sales. Stellenbosch almost snatched the lead shortly before the half-time break when a mistake from Thabo Moloisane allowed Tashreeq Matthews through on goal, but the winger dragged his effort wide.

Sundowns were awarded a penalty on the stroke of half-time when Henri Stanic pulled Shalulile’s shirt inside the area.



The striker dusted himself off and confidently converted from 12 yards to write his name into the history books. It was his 130th goal in South African football, with 103 of those coming at Sundowns since his 2020 arrival, and the other 27 netted during his time at Highlands Park.

The second half saw Sundowns adopt a more cautious approach, protecting their slender lead.



Stellenbosch enjoyed more possession after the break, but struggled to fashion clear-cut chances against a well-organised Brazilians defence, with Ronwen Williams rarely troubled.

Looking to tighten things further, coach Miguel Cardoso introduced Divine Lunga for Matthews with nine minutes remaining, while Mosa Lebusa replaced Letlhaku in another defensive switch.

Sundowns held firm to secure all three points, leaving Cape Town with both a victory and a record-breaking moment for their leading marksman.