'Every time I get on the field I tell myself I am going to work hard for the team and try to help the team win,' said the Chiefs forward.

Kaizer Chiefs forward Mfundo Vilakazi has reflected on a fine November that has seen him pick up two Man-of-the-Match Awards in the Carling Black Label Knockout and star for the South African Under-23 side.

Chiefs’ Vilakazi on song

The 21-year-old is rewarding the faith paid in him by both Amakhosi coach Fernando Da Cruz and Under-23 coach Raymond Mdaka.

He will hope to continue his excellent form when Chiefs take on Chippa United on Saturday in the Betway Premiership at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Vilakazi is a fan favourite, reflected in the fact that it was the supporters who voted him Man-of-the-Match in both the Carling Knockout quarterfinal win over Siwelele and the semifinal win over Mamelodi Sundowns.

“Two Man-of-the-Matches in the Carling Cup is encouragement that hard work pays off,” Vilakazi told Chiefs media.

“Every time I get on the field I tell myself I am going to work hard for the team and try to help the team win. Credit to the fans, they are the ones who voted for me. And credit to my teammates, without them I don’t think I would get Man-of-the-Match. On the pitch you are not playing alone it is 11 v 11.”

With the Under-23 side, Vilakazi played in the number ten role for Mdaka’s side as they beat Madagascar 4-2 on aggregate to reach the final round of qualifying for the Caf Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations.

‘I will die for him on the pitch’

“It has been since 2024 that I started working with coach Raymond,” added Vilakazi.

“He told me that I know football and he won’t coach me too much. He said I must just make sure I don’t lose the ball, and that if I do lose I must react. Even if the team doesn’t have the ball I must also help. The first time I was with the national team I was not helping the team … I was not tracking back. He (Mdaka) told me that if I lose the ball I must track back. He believes in me so I also told myself that I will die for him on the pitch.”