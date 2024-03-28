Kaizer Chiefs without two key players for City clash

Edmilson Dove is available again after serving a two-match ban.

Kaizer Chiefs will be missing central midfield pairing Yusuf Maart and Edson Castillo on Saturday when they take on Cape Town City in the DStv Premiership at Athlone Stadium.

Maart and Castillo are suspended after both picked up their fourth yellow cards of the season in the 3-2 Soweto derby defeat to Orlando Pirates on March 9.

Chiefs have had a three week break since then, as they were knocked out of the Nedbank Cup and did not play in the last 16, which was followed by the international break.

Amakhosi head coach Cavin Johnson should at least be able to call on well-rested players for the game against City. Goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma did go to Algeria with the Bafana Bafana squad, but he did not play in friendlies against Andorra and Algeria.

Mfundo Vilakazi, meanwhile, was involved in a training camp with the South African Under-20 team.

Mthethwa return?

The absence of Maart and Castillo may well give a chance to Sibongiseni Mthethwa to make his eighth league start of the season for Chiefs in midfield.

Mthethwa was signed amid much fanfare by Chiefs from Stellenbosch just before the September transfer window closed last year, but has yet to make as much of an impact as may have been hoped for by the Amakhosi faithful.

Amakhosi will get a boost in defence, meanwhile, as Mozambican defender Edmilson Dove is available again after a two match ban served following his red card against Moroka Swallows.

Chiefs are looking to bounce back to winning ways after the defeat to the Buccaneers, while City are seeking a first victory of the year, after five games in all competitions without a victory in 2024.