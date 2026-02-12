Kekana backs Sundowns to turn the corner in Alger clash

'When I talk about bringing the team back, it's about giving that extra 20 percent,' said the Sundowns defender.

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Grant Kekana has emphasised the need to raise their intensity for the remainder of the season as they battle to defend the Betway Premiership title and push go to all the way in both the Nedbank Cup and CAF Champions League.

Stakes high for Sundowns

The stakes could not be higher for the Brazilians as they prepare to host MC Alger in a do-or-die CAF Champions League group stage clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday afternoon.

Anything less than victory will not be good enough for Sundowns to secure progression to the knockout stages of the competition. Kekana remains adamant the team can turn their fortunes around despite growing concern among supporters over recent performances.

“We understand the fans’ frustrations and they are obviously expect better from us and we also expect better from ourselves,” he said.

“When I talk about bringing the team back, it’s about giving that extra 20 percent and that’s what we’re working hard towards and there will be a turnaround soon.

“I think results haven’t been coming our way and it’s not from a lack of trying. It’s just about us doing more than what we have been doing and that’s how we hold each other comfortable.”

Sundowns have struggled to assert themselves in the prestigious tournament this season, placing added pressure on the upcoming encounter against the Algerian champions. Kekana stressed that execution in front of goal will be key if they are to reach the quarterfinals.

Kekana – ‘It’s about having the right attitude’

Heading into the Alger tie, Sundowns are winless in their last four Champions League matches. They have scored just seven goals in five group games while conceding six, a return that falls below their usual attacking standards.

“It’s just about us applying ourselves each and every day from training to the games. We’re trying to end the season on a high and hopefully things go our way,” he added.

“I think it’s about being a lot more clinical in front of goal but also learning to protecting our lead and not take teams for granted. It’s about having the right attitude and that’s something we have emphasised.”

Off the pitch, Sundowns’ preparations have also been rocked by the suspension of performance analyst Mario Masha over allegations of leaking tactical information to former coach Rulani Mokwena, who is now in charge of the Alger. The situation has added another layer of intrigue to the eagerly-anticipated showdown in Tshwane.