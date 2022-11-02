Don’t drop Mpontshane for Chiefs howler, pleads Pirates legend Mayoyo

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Innocent Mayoyo says Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro should not drop Siyabonga Mpontshane for the MTN8 final on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Sundowns’ Mngqithi ‘ideal fit’ should axe fall on Royal AM co-coaches

The former Pirates keeper says Mpontshane has been doing well for the team until last weekend’s howler against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby.

Mpontshane was beaten by Yusuf Maart’s long range shot taken from Chiefs’ side of the field and caught him off his line.

But while Mpontshane may be low on confidence after that goal, Mayoyo believes he should not be dropped. In fact, Mayoyo believes Mpontshane was the Man of the Match in the derby.

“I don’t know about this rule that the Man of the Match must come from the winning team,” said Mayoyo on SAfm’s SportOn on Monday.

Maart was chosen as the player who was most influential in the game after his stunning goal.

“For me, the Man of the Match (in that game) was Mpontshane regardless of the goal. He made some good saves in this game.”

Mpontshane pulled off two incredible saves to deny Ashley Du Preez in one-on-one situations in Saturday’s game. He had a good game until he conceded the goal.

“From me, Mpontshane has been in good form for Pirates. If you want to talk about stability, then Mpontshane must play in the MTN8 final on Saturday,” added Mayoyo.

Pirates meet AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida for the final on Saturday at 6pm in what will be a sold out crowd. The tickets for the game sold out last week.

Mayoyo also commented on how football as a game is not favourable to goalkeepers with innovations and rules more suitable for attacking players.

“It’s tough being a keeper because the game doesn’t favour you. It is designed to suit the attackers. That’s why they make these balls so there can be goals.

“That’s what the game is about. That’s why keepers can’t even move off their lines anymore or take a back pass.”