Pule leaves emotional goodbye message to Orlando Pirates

Pule shared a farewell message on his Instagram account.

Vincent Pule bade an emotional farewell to Orlando Pirates and the club chairman Irvin Khoza after it was confirmed that he would be leaving the Buccaneers.



On Tuesday, Pirates announced that Pule will be leaving the club after six successful years having won two Nedbank Cups and three MTN8 trophies with the Buccaneers.

Following his release, the 32-year-old midfielder shared a farewell message on his Instagram account.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my thanks to the chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza, thank you for the opportunity you gave me to be part of such an amazing institution,” wrote Pule.

“To the management and technical team, your dedication, expertise, and tireless efforts behind the scenes have been nothing short of remarkable. My fellow players, it has been an honour and a privilege to share the pitch with such a talented and passionate group of individuals.

“The bonds we have formed both on and off the field will always hold a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the memories we have created together,” he said.

“Last but certainly not least, to our loyal supporters, your unwavering dedication and unwavering support have been the backbone of this team. Your passion and enthusiasm have inspired us to push harder, aim higher, and never give up, and for that, I am truly thankful.

“Thank you once again for everything, and know that I will always cherish the time we spent together.”

Pule linked with SuperSport

Reports have emerged that Pule could soon find himself a home at SuperSport United following his release from Pirates.



SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt is said to be keen to be reunited with Pule, having worked with the midfielder during their time at now defunct Bidvest Wits.