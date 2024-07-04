Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

By Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

2 minute read

4 Jul 2024

09:35 am

Pule leaves emotional goodbye message to Orlando Pirates

Pule shared a farewell message on his Instagram account.

Pule leaves emotional goodbye message to Orlando Pirates

Vincent Pule and Orlando Pirates have parted ways (Photo by Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Vincent Pule bade an emotional farewell to Orlando Pirates and the club chairman Irvin Khoza after it was confirmed that he would be leaving the Buccaneers.

ALSO READ: Pirates confirm Vincent Pule’s departure

On Tuesday, Pirates announced that Pule will be leaving the club after six successful years having won two Nedbank Cups and three MTN8 trophies with the Buccaneers.

Following his release, the 32-year-old midfielder shared a farewell message on his Instagram account.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my thanks to the chairman, Dr Irvin Khoza, thank you for the opportunity you gave me to be part of such an amazing institution,” wrote Pule.

“To the management and technical team, your dedication, expertise, and tireless efforts behind the scenes have been nothing short of remarkable. My fellow players, it has been an honour and a privilege to share the pitch with such a talented and passionate group of individuals.

“The bonds we have formed both on and off the field will always hold a special place in my heart, and I am grateful for the memories we have created together,” he said.

“Last but certainly not least, to our loyal supporters, your unwavering dedication and unwavering support have been the backbone of this team. Your passion and enthusiasm have inspired us to push harder, aim higher, and never give up, and for that, I am truly thankful.

“Thank you once again for everything, and know that I will always cherish the time we spent together.”

Pule linked with SuperSport

Reports have emerged that Pule could soon find himself a home at SuperSport United following his release from Pirates.

ALSO READ: Sundowns confirm shock Rulani Mokwena departure

SuperSport coach Gavin Hunt is said to be keen to be reunited with Pule, having worked with the midfielder during their time at now defunct Bidvest Wits. 

Read more on these topics

DStv Premiership Orlando Pirates F.C. (Pirates/Buccaneers) Vincent Pule

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Flight prices top R6,000 for Durban July weekend travel
Crime Gauteng cops crack cross-border hijacking syndicate, eSwatini national arrested
News MK party to continue court bid to nullify election results
Crime Jacques Freitag: Chain-smoking former high jump star’s mysterious guesthouse stay
News ‘Dr John Steenhuisen… Did I say Dr or Mr?’- Ramaphosa throws shade at DA leader

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES