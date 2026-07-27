Khune slams Chiefs despite Toyota Cup win

'So (I am) very disappointed by how Kaizer Chiefs showed up today,' said the former Chiefs captain.

Former Kaizer Chiefs captain and goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune was unimpressed with Kaizer Chiefs, even though they won the Toyota Cup for the first time with a 1-0 win over Scottland FC on Sunday.

Khune on Chiefs – ‘They were predictable in most cases’

Mfundo Vilakazi’s 17th minute goal was enough to give Fernando Da Cruz’ side a victory over the Zimbabwean champions. Khune, however, was disappointed with Chiefs’ performance in their first game on home soil under their new French head coach.

“”You can see …. Scottland had more ball possession than Kaizer Chiefs. As soon as they (Chiefs) get the ball, they will pump it forward,” Khune told SABC Sport.

“We heard it’s coach Da Cruz’s philosophy to put the ball down and play but as the home team I didn’t see that happening.”

“With a game like this, you should be giving more players, especially new players an opportunity. I think they were predictable in most cases, most times of the game,” continued Khune.

A Kruger United start

“So (I am) very disappointed by how Kaizer Chiefs showed up today. But hopefully in the league, Chiefs will show up differently.”

Chiefs are set to begin their Betway Premiership campaign on Saturday when they take on Premiership newbies Kruger United at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit.