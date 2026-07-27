Chiefs’ Da Cruz plays down Premiership title chances

'For the moment no,' he told journalists at the post match press conference on Chiefs' title chances.

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Fernando Da Cruz has admitted his side are not currently able to challenge Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns for the Betway Premiership title.

Chiefs’ Da Cruz – ‘For the moment, no’

Da Cruz had said earlier in the week that Chiefs would be going for every trophy on offer in the coming season. But he appeared to slightly change his tune following Amakhosi’s 1-0 Toyota Cup win over Zimbabwe’s Scottland FC at the Royal Bafokeng Stadium on Sunday.

“For the moment no,” he told journalists at the post match press conference on Chiefs’ title chances.

“But we are looking for offensive options and when we have the entire squad then we can assess if we are able to challenge other teams to win the title, and to go well in the Confederation Cup.”

Da Cruz said in a press conference at Naturena last week that he was looking for four more offensive players to bolster his squad.

“A striker, new wingers and an offensive midfielder. We have good profiles (already) but we asked for management to get different profiles, so that we can play different football and be less predictable,” said Da Cruz.

One attacking player who does have a versatility that Da Cruz seems to admire is Mfundo Vilakazi. Vilakazi played as a winger on Sunday and popped up with the winning goal in the 17th minute.

‘An interesting player’

“He is an interesting player, because he can play as a winger, a forward or a striker,” said Da Cruz of the 20-year-old.

“I like to have players in the squad who can play different positions. It is not because he played today as a winger that he can’t play in the next weeks as a striker.”

Vilakazi, meanwhile, revealed that he had already spoken to Da Cruz about what Chiefs’ new head coach wants from him.

“The coach told me when he arrived that he wants to make me the best player in the PSL this season,” said Vilakazi after receiving the Man-of-the-Match award on Sunday.

“I should just listen to him and do what he asks … block the noise and concentrate on the field because he believes in me.”

Chiefs will open their Betway Premiership campaign on Saturday away to Kruger United at Mbombela Stadium.