Sundowns midfielder completes switch to Greece

The former Stellenbosch FC attacker made 29 appearances across all competitions for Sundowns.

Junior Mendieta has become the latest player to leave Mamelodi Sundowns following the departures of Bongani Zungu, Brian Onyango, Thabiso Kutumela and Gaston Sirino.

The skilful midfielder has joined Volos FC in Greece after just one season with the Brazilians where he struggled to nail down a regular place in the starting 11.



The former Stellenbosch FC attacker made 29 appearances across all competitions for Sundowns scoring two goals and registering three assists. The 31-year-old has already started training with his new team.

“FC Volos announces the acquisition of 31-year-old Argentine midfielder Junior Leandro Mendieta,” the Greek club announced on Thursday.

“Mendieta immediately after signing his new contract moved to Portaria where he integrated with the rest of Volos teammates and already started training.”

Before a big money move to Sundowns, the Argentine spent three seasons with Stellies where he scored 15 goals in 79 appearances across all competitions during his time in the Mother City.

Kekana also linked with move away from Sundowns



Meanwhile, Bafana Bafana defender Grant Kekana is the latest player that is linked with a move away from Sundowns as talks over a new deal has reportedly hit a snag.



Kekena was named the PSL Defender of The Year last month but he is apparently unhappy with the new proposed package that he has been offered.