Spurs add ex-Sundowns defender Lukhubeni to their squad

Lukhubeni’s signing takes the Urban Warriors squad to a total of 37 players.

Cape Town Spurs have continued to bolster their squad with the signing of defender Nicholus Lukhubeni.



Since their promotion to the DStv Premiership, Spurs have been busy on the transfer market and Lukhubeni becomes their 10th signing for this season.

The Western Cape outfit retained the services of striker Boitumelo Radiopane from Orlando Pirates on a loan deal, while also bringing on board Siyanda Msani and Luvuyo Phewa from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Other players that newly joined Spurs signed include Keagan Buchanan, Riyaaz Nell, Dylan Stoffels, Sam Ramsbottom, Shaquille Abrahams and Neil Boschoff.

The club announced Lukhubeni’s arrival on Thursday, but did not reveal the details of the deal.

“Welcome to the Urban Warriors, Nicholus,” the club wrote on their social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter).

Having a strong squad in the top flight will be crucial for Spurs, particularly after the club spent a number of years playing in the Motsepe Foundation Championship and they will be looking to retain their status.

The club got relegated to the lower league back in the 2017/18 season, and they ended up cutting ties with Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam – which saw the team going back to being called Cape Town Spurs from being known as Ajax Cape Town in 2020.

Bartlett’s charges haven’t enjoyed a good start to the DStv Premiership, with the club having already lost two of their opening games in the league.

In their first game of the season, Spurs were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to TS Galaxy, with defender Cohen Stander scoring an own-goal in the dying minutes of the match.

The loss against the Rockets was followed by that of Sekhukhune United, who claimed a 2-0 victory against the Urban Warriors.



Those two defeats have already put Spurs at the bottom of the league table, along with Richards Bay, who are also yet to register any points after recording two defeats.

With the signing of Lukhubeni, Bartlett will be looking for a solid defence, with the former Sundowns player having vast of experience playing in the elite league in the country having also turned up for Maritzburg United, Moroka Swallows and Sekhukhune United.

Spurs next league fixture is against a side they know very well Polokwane City at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.