Lakay calls for improvement ahead of Chiefs game

SuperSport United will be looking to redeem themselves when they face Kaizer Chiefs for a second time in a space of two weeks. Matsatsantsa a Pitori were handed a 4-0 hiding by the high-riding Amakhosi at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in the Carling Knockout last Saturday.

The two teams will be back at the same venue to battle it out for three points in a Betway Premiership encounter on Saturday with United looking for revenge.

SuperSport winger Lyle Lakay is hoping for a better showing this time around after they were made to rue their early misses by a more clinical and rejuvenated Chiefs team.

Lakay – ‘We had chances’

“We have this problem and we haven’t scored in the last three games. Yes, against Pirates we conceded early but if you look at it, it was a sucker punch. But if you look at the Chiefs game, we had chances before Chiefs even scored their first goal,” said Lakay as he reflected on their poor run of form.

“I think our problem is that we don’t take our chances. It’s not like we’re not creating chances. The Pirates game was different because we conceded early but it shouldn’t be an excuse because we do create the chances. It’s just a matter of us converting them and it will change the whole complexion of the game if we can rectify it on Saturday and turn things around.”

The Tshwane-based team have had a poor start to the season with only one victory from seven matches across all competitions. Coming into the game, United are on a three-game losing streak with their latest being a 2-0 defeat to Orlando Pirates on Tuesday

“We’ve got a relatively young squad with a mixture (of experience) but there are a whole lot of youngsters. It’s important for us as senior guys to encourage and motivate the younger guys. Most of us we’ve been in situations like this before where we went for like four games where we haven’t won,” Lakay said.

“It’s nothing new but at the end of the day, you’re down there already and you can’t go any further and the only way to go is up. The only way to pick ourselves up is to work harder and try to break the door down like they say.

“The coach has also spoken to us and he’s obviously committed and we have to be committed and stick as one at this time. Everyone has to pull together in the same way. Eventually things will turn around.”