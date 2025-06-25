‘The land of milk and honey’: Makhoye dedicates Orbit promotion to North-West

'I wanted to create a legacy,' said the Orbit head coach.

Orbit FC head coach Pogiso Makhoye praised the people of the North West after bringing Betway Premiership football to the region for the first time in seven years.

ALSO READ: Orbit fly past City to seal Betway Premiership spot

Makhoye’s Orbit side beat Cape Town City 1-0 at Olympia Park in Rustenburg on Wedneday to seal victory in the promotion/relegation play-offs.

Glory for Orbit, City misery

City will have to play in the Motsepe Foundation Championship next season, a sharp decline for a side that had not finished outside of the top eight in the Premiership since they were founded in 2016.

“I wanted to create a legacy, I said one day we must promote this team to the NFD (Championship) and take them to the PSL (Premiership). I dedicate this to the people of the North West. We are like Moses, we have taken them from Egypt to the land of milk and honey. I am so proud of these boys.”

It was Letsie Koapeng who got the vital goal on Wednesday, the experienced striker signed in the January transfer window.

‘We knew this was our moment’

“When we signed Koapeng, (Tshepo) Matsemela and (Moikhomotsi) Thibedi in January, we brought them for their experience,” added Makhoye.

ALSO READ: Chiefs sign new midfielder Chislett – Reports

“We were the second best team in the NFD, (we) deserve to be here, (we) took Durban City (Durban City won the Championship and automatic promotion) to the last day (of the regular season). knew this was our moment.”