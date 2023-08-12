Lepasa the hat-trick hero as Pirates thump Sekhukhune

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

A Zakhele Lepasa hat-trick lit up Orlando Stadium as Orlando Pirates got off to the perfect start to their MTN8 title defence with a 5-0 quarterfinal hammering of Sekhukhune United on Saturday.

ALSO READ: Jali sees red as Sundowns march into MTN8 semis

The in-form Lepasa, who scored a brace in a midweek DStv Premiership clash against Royal AM at the same venue, now has five goals in his last two games.

Pirates have joined Mamelodi Sundowns in the last four of the competition after the Pretoria club beat Moroka Swallows FC 1-0 in the earlier fixture.

It was a slow start in the game, as Pirates only got a chance to test Sekhukhune goalkeeper Bandra Sangare in the 15th minute after a mistake at the back, but the opportunity went to waste.

It took 22 minutes for the hosts to get a goal with a brilliant interchange of passes involving Monnapule Saleng, Relebohile Mofokeng and Patrick Maswanganyi, leading to the latter laying the ball into the path of Lepasa, who scored from close range.

Just before half-time, Pirates could have extended their lead, but they were twice denied by the woodwork.

The first 10 minutes after the break saw Sekhukhune pushing forward more and they were awarded a penalty after Paseka Mako brought down Chibuike Ohizu inside the box.

The striker stepped up to take the spot kick, but he was denied by the upright, keeping Pirates in the lead.

A few minutes later, the home side doubled their lead thanks to Lepasa, who benefited from Saleng’s shot which hit the post before coming his way.

Things got worse for Babina Noko as the Buccaneers made it 3-0 thanks to Ndabayithethwa Ndlondlo in the 58th minute.

It was becoming a party of goals for Pirates as Saleng also got his name on the scoresheet two minutes later to make it 4-0.

Sekhukhune seemed to be lost in the game with no way of coming back. Pirates had a chance to score the fifth goal after Deon Hotto was brought down inside the box.

Lepasa took the responsibility to take the spot-kick, but he blasted the ball over the bar, seemingly letting a chance of scoring a hat-trick slip away in the 79th minute.

ALSO READ: Arsenal survive Forest scare to make winning Premier League start

In the final minutes of the game, Lepasa made amends of his missed penalty and finally got his third goal of the match after a beautiful pass from Hotto.