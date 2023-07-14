AmaZulu set to beat Chiefs to Mthethwa signature?

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC’s assistant coach, Siboniso Vilakazi, has expressed the club’s interest in securing the services of Stellenbosch FC star, Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

Currently with the Bafana Bafana squad in Durban for the Cosafa Cup, Mthethwa has been a standout performer throughout the tournament. He has featured in all three of Bafana’s matches.

Following an impressive showing during the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season, the talented player has been linked with a potential move away from Stellenbosch.

During the launch of the Prince Mangosuthu Legacy Cup in Durban on Wednesday, Vilakazi confirmed AmaZulu’s interest in Mthethwa. He however refrained from delving into the details.

“He is one of the players we are interested in, but I cannot say much, the management are dealing with it,” said Vilakazi as quoted by SABC Sport.

It appears that discussions between the clubs are ongoing, with AmaZulu’s management taking the lead in negotiations.

Sources close to the situation have revealed that AmaZulu are in urgent need of a replacement for Makhehleni Makhaula, who left for Orlando Pirates in January.

AmaZulu failed to lure Andile Jali

Usuthu’s efforts to lure Andile Jali proved fruitless as a a deal could not be finalised. Consequently, Mthethwa has emerged as a viable option to fill the void left by Makhaula.

AmaZulu is closely monitoring the player’s performances in the current Cosafa Cup, recognizing his potential to make a significant impact in their squad.

Notably, Mthethwa himself has expressed a desire to make the move to KwaZulu-Natal, as long as Stellenbosch FC approves the transfer.

With the player eager to embark on a new chapter in his career, it remains to be seen whether AmaZulu can reach an agreement with his current club.

Mthethwa has also been reported to be on the list of wanted players at Kaizer Chiefs but the Soweto club opted for former Royal AM grafter Tebogo Potsane instead.

This was after their offers to Stellenbosch for Mthethwa’s signing were reportedly rejected by the Cape side.