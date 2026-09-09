Sublime Sundowns thrash sorry Siwelele

Sundowns move six points clear at the top of the table.

Mamelodi Sundowns moved six points clear at the top of the Betway Premiership on Wednesday, as a clinical second half display saw them beat a beleaguered Siwelele FC 3-0 at Loftus Stadium.

Super-subs strike for Sundowns

Kutlwano Letlhaku and substitutes Siyanda Nvlovu and Tashreeq Matthews got the goals after Siwelele, under a new head coach, had held firm for 45 minutes. Sundowns have established an early advantage in the title race, though reigning champions Orlando Pirates do have two games in hand.

Siwelele, meanwhile, look like relegation candidates after picking up just two points from their first six games.

The Mangaung side sacked both head coach Lehlohonolo Seema and assistant coach Willem Jackson after the weekend’s 3-2 loss to Kaizer Chiefs.

Godfrey Mosoetsa was handed the role in a caretaker capacity, and he immediately put a new man in goal, Gift Mthombeni making his debut for the club.

It was a baptism of fire for the new man against the African champions, but he did not look overawed, making a sharp early save from Brayan Leon.

Aubrey Modiba also lashed an effort over the bar close to half time, but Sundowns were generally struggling to break down a well-organised Siwelele.

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Christian Saile, meanwhile, was causing Miiguel Cardoso’s side problems at the other end of the pitch.

Khulumani Ndamane was booked for an early challenge on Saile. And the DR Congo man then point broke free of the Sundowns defence, and ran onto a pass from Thabiso Sesane, only for a very tight offside flag to go up.

Cardoso brought off Ndamane at the break, perhaps fearing he could be sent off, and Mothobi Mvala came on to make his first appearance for Sundowns after a long injury lay-off.

Sundowns began to pile on the pressure and finally broke through in the 58th minute. Teboho Mokoena’s thunderbolt was tipped onto the bar by Mthombeni but Letlhaku was on hand to steer the ball into the net.

Ndlovu on the mark

Mthombeni then further enhanced his credentials by making a superb save from a Modiba free kick, tipping the ball onto the post.

There was nothing the Siwelele ‘keeeper could do, however, as Aphiwe Baliti’s awful back pass allowed Ndlovu to steal in in the 81st minute and bag Sundowns’ second.

Matthews put the icing on the cake as he ran onto Ndlovu’s pass and clipped the ball over Mthombeni and into the net in stoppage time.