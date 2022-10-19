Lindelani Ladies big winners in opening day of Sasol National Championships

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Lindelani Ladies got off to a bright start in Day One of the Sasol League National Championships, with the KwaZulu-Natal outfit thrashing Northern Cape’s Royal Wizards 6-0 in a Group C encounter at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

A first half hat-trick from Diski-Queen-of-the-Match Zethembiso Vilakazi, and one goal each from captain Londeka Gumede, Kholeka Bhengu and Mandisa Faya late in the second half sealed the victory for Lindelani.

Wizards, who are the Northern Cape champs, struggled to break down the Lindelani defence, but when they did, they looked promising with Nosipho Khomari’s long range attempt hitting the crossbar being the most notable one.

But, they just couldn’t match the experienced Lindelani side, who could have scored more goals.

In the second fixture, Rennika Khoza’s free-kick in the last moment of the game saw TS Galaxy Ladies secure a point in a tightly contested tie against Dangerous Heroes in a Group B tie which ended 2-2.

Heroes had a positive start into the match, with the skillful Anela Ngwayishe winning a penalty early in the game. Midfielder Anelisa Makeleni stepped up to take the spot kick and her powerful shot left Galaxy keeper Hlobisile Chauke with no chance of saving it.

While Galaxy Ladies attackers were searching for a goal, their defence went to sleep, causing a miscommunication at the back. That led to Heroes getting their second goal and a brace for Makeleni to give them a comfortable 2-0 lead.

Galaxy would go on to decrease the deficit when a wonderful play led to Mampashe Popela bringing her side back into the game with a well taken header to make it 2-1. Late in the match, Galaxy leveled the scores through Khoza’s spectacular free-kick to make it 2-2.

The last game of the day saw former Banyana Banyana defender and Basetsana coach Maude Khumalo’s Tuks Ladies defeat Eastern Cape’s Sophakama Ladies 3-0 to get a head start into the tournament in Group A.

Sinamile Mkhwanazi got the first goal for the Gauteng team, while Wendy Shongwe scored a brace to give Tuks a well-deserved victory.