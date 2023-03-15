LISTEN: Can Pirates fend off the Nedbank Cup giant-killers?

Phakaaathi Reporter

Orlando Pirates’ reward for scraping past Venda Football Academy in the last 16 of the Nedbank Cup was a meeting with the surprise outfit of this season’s competition, Dondol Stars FC.

The Tshwane-based side from the third-tier ABC Motsepe League has beaten the top flight’s SuperSport United and AmaZulu en route to the quarterfinals, and will now look to take down the highest profile team yet, as the Buccaneers hope to continue their good season in the knockout competitions.

Jose Riveiro’s side have already won this season’s MTN8 and are looking to make it a cup double.

In this week’s Ballz to the Wall Podcast, Phakaaathi editor Jonty Mark, along with football writers Sibongiseni Gumbi and Tshepo Ntsoelengoe, discuss the impressive run made by Dondol Stars and look at whether they think Pirates will also be slain by the Goliath’s of the competition.

Kaizer Chiefs

The team also discuss Kaizer Chiefs, who have made their way to the quarterfinals too, and look at their last eight showdown with Royal AM.

And then there is Sundowns, a team that have scored ten goals already this week, pummelling Al Ahly in the Caf Champions League and the thrashing Royal AM in the DStv Premiership.

How much pressure is there on Sundowns to win this season’s Champions League, given that they are cruising towards a sixth straight Premiership title?

You can listen to the latest Ballz to the Wall podcast right here: