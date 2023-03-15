Sundowns to probe employee over alleged social media post

Khaya Ndubane

Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that they have launched an investigation into the conduct of travel logistics and liaison officer Khaled Ali.



In a statement, Sundowns said they have instructed Ali to “return from Sudan and report at the Sundowns offices at Chloorkop and make himself available for the investigation”.



Ali allegedly offered to provide analytical data to Al Ahly fans about Al-Hilal, who the Red Devils meet in a do-or-die clash next month.



This was after Sundowns beat Al Ahly 5-2 in their Caf Champions League Group B clash at Loftus last weekend.



“It has come to the attention of Mamelodi Sundowns that certain remarks that its employee Khaled Ali, may have made during a social media discussion relating to Al Ahly and Al Hilal may be contrary to the ethics, governance and rules of Mamelodi Sundowns,” read a statement from Sundowns on Wednesday.



“Mamelodi Sundowns views these alleged remarks and conduct in a very serious light and is launching an immediate investigation to get exposed to the true facts.

“Khaled has been instructed to return from Sudan and report at the Sundowns offices at Chloorkop and make himself available for the investigation.

“Sundowns will provide further information on this matter once the findings of the investigation are concluded.”