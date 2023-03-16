Sundowns chairman lauded for enrolling for coaching course

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

In an effort to learn more about the game, Mamelodi Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe has enrolled for the South African Football Association (Safa) D-Licence coaching course held in Germiston Stadium, Ekurhuleni in Johannesburg.

Motsepe enrolled for the course which started last Saturday.



The course, which is attended by 37 aspiring coaches, will be run over the weekends in order to accommodate full time workers and the graduation ceremony will be held on 1 April.

Safa Ekurhuleni president Job Mchunu confirmed that the course will be done over the weekends unlike others who are held during the week.

‘’We thought to accommodate those who are employed full time elsewhere, that we run this course only on weekends,’’ said Mchunu.

Meanwhile, Safa president Danny Jordaan lauded Motsepe for the initiative he took by starting with the course and says it is something that club owners need to do in order to keep up with the modern game.

“The Mamelodi Sundowns chairman has shown the way because the modern game has evolved so much that club owners need to take an informed decision with regards to coaching matters, which is the core business of any club,’’ said Jordaan.

Motsepe is the son of former Sundowns chairman Patrice, who has since taken over the reins at Caf as the president of the continental football organisation in 2021.

The first born of the South African billionaire has taken great interest in the club and with his father having passed him the baton, he has managed to run the club smoothly as the Pretoria outfit continue to enjoy good success with the team continuing the dominance in the DStv Premiership and flying the South African flag high in the continent.

With his first coaching licence now on the horizon for the young Motsepe, it remains to be seen whether he will be looking at taking up coaching in the near future like some of the other club owners like Jomo Sono of Jomo Cosmos, who has been coaching his team for years now as well as JDR Stars owner and coach Nditsheni Nemasisi.