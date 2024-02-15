Lorch – Pirates will always have a special place in my heart

' I also want to thank the president of Sundowns for bringing me to this beautiful club and I'm looking forward to giving my best,' said Lorch.

Thembinkosi Lorch has thanked Orlando Pirates chairman Dr Irvin Khoza following his high profile switch to Mamelodi Sundowns three weeks ago.

As fate would have it, the former PSL Footballer of the Season is in line to make his debut against his former club in a DStv Premiership clash at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday evening.

Flanked by his coach Rulani Mokwena, a visibly emotional Lorch made a rare appearance at the club’s media day on Thursday to publicly utter his first words as a Brazilian.

“First of all, I’d like to thank my former team Orlando Pirates, especially Dr Irvin Khoza for giving me the opportunity to play for a team like Pirates,” the soft-spoken midfielder said.

“I remember, I signed for Pirates when I was 22 and left as a 30-year-old. I’m grateful for the opportunity he gave me and Pirates will always have a special place in my heart. I also want to thank the president of Sundowns for bringing me to this beautiful club and I’m looking forward to giving my best.”

In his short address, Lorch also shared how the first few weeks has been like at the Chloorkop-based side.

“The team has welcomed me well. The spirit in the team is good and everyone wants to play against Pirates because it’s a big team and it is a big game,” he added when asked how he’s settling in at his new club.

“The coach will decide who plays, it’s up to him. It’s difficult to play my first game especially against my former team but we need to move on and I’m hoping I will start at the weekend and do my best.”

Bafana walking wounded

Meanwhile, Mokwena painted a bleak picture on the readiness of his returning Bafana Bafana players who only arrived back in South Africa on Wednesday from the Africa Cup of Nations in Côte d’Ivoire.

“With Bafana players, we’ve got a few concerns, we’ve got a couple players that returned with injuries and that might delay their return,” he said.

“We have some concerns with (Mothobi) Mvala (Thapelo) Maseko, Mshishi (Themba Zwane) Teboho (Mokoena) and Khuliso Mudau has an ankle injury. We’re also concerned about Ronza (Ronwen Williams) with his shoulder but let’s see.”