Chiefs’ Bvuma can’t wait for season restart

'I am really looking forward to the league resuming this coming weekend,' said the Chiefs 'keeper.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma says he has enjoyed the rest provided by the break for the Africa Cup of Nations, but is now eager to get going as Amakhosi face Royal AM on Sunday in the DStv Premiership.

Bvuma signed a two-year extension to his Chiefs deal, having become Amakhosi’s first choice goalkeeper under interim head coach Cavin Johnson.

“I have been here for 10 years now, if I count the development days, so I am just grateful that they still trust me. I want to repay their faith in me by performing on the field throughout the contract,” Bvuma told the Chiefs official website.

“I believe the mid-season break served me well because it gave me a chance to reflect on the good things that I experienced so far,” added Bvuma.

“I was happy to be able to spend time with my wife and family, which was a break from football-related issues, and refreshed me for when I joined the mini pre-season. We have worked very hard and I am confident we are ready to resume.

“I am really looking forward to the league resuming this coming weekend.”

The Amakhosi ‘keeper added that Chiefs have “done their homework” on Royal AM, who they will play at the Harry Gwala Stadium in Pietermaritzburg.

“We have done our analysis on Royal AM. We know they are in a position they don’t want to be in, but to be honest, they are a very good team.

“However, we have done our homework and we know how they play. As Kaizer Chiefs, we take every game as a big game, a final, so we want to go there and collect maximum points, and give our supporters a good start to 2024.”

Clean sheets

The 28 year-old was in fine form towards the end of the year, keeping vital clean sheets in three straight 1-0 league wins for his side.

“Every goalkeeper wants to keep clean sheets, but in truth, it is teamwork that produces them and I appreciate the protection from the defenders, as well as the midfielders and even the strikers, because defence begins at the front. I can’t take credit alone. Everybody contributes to keeping goals out,” he added.